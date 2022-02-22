Following the unprecedented crisis brought forward by COVID 19, industries around the world adapted to the new normal with the growing popularity of remote working. The resilience showcased by Mauritius in adapting to the challenges of the pandemic and the introduction of the free 12 months Premium Visa in 2020 were globally lauded and Mauritius has been named as one of the best places for remote working in 2022.

KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, published its Work from Wherever Index for 2022 whereby it showcases the best jurisdictions for remote working. The travel connections, cost of living, excellent health and safety records and sub-tropical climate contributed positively towards propelling Mauritius to the 4th position out of 111 countries. Mauritius also takes the leading position for the Middle East/Africa region.

Read more about the remote working potential of Mauritius and the unique advantages proposed by the jurisdiction in the article published by the Economic Development Board HERE.

