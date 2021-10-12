ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With vast numbers of people now working from home on a more or less long term basis, it's crucially important for employers to understand the health & safety rules - and not just for the physical aspects of home working, but the psychological ones too. Select a country below to find out the rules in different countries.

Health & Safety For Remote Workers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.