From September 22, 2021 the new Occupational Safety Regulations come into force. They spread on employers of all organizational and legal forms and forms of ownership, carrying out various types of economic activity.

For example, the new version of the rules provides for the possibility of processing and maintaining labor protection documents in electronic form. The rules establish, for example, the requirements for the territory of the organization, buildings, structures and premises, sanitary and domestic services for workers.

These rules have replaced the existing intersectoral general rules on labor protection, approved by Resolution of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of 03.06.2003 No. 70.

