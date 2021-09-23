ARTICLE

On September 16, 2021, Chile's Ministry of Health announced major modifications to the country's “Protect Borders” plan, which will now allow for vaccinated non-resident visitors to enter Chile with a “Mobility Pass” (Pase de Movibilidad). As of September 16, 2021, potential visitors to Chile can apply for a Mobility Pass with proof of vaccination* through the Chilean government's website and receive a pass in approximately a month. Visitors with a Mobility Pass will be able to enter Chile starting on October 1, 2021.

Restrictions remain the same for those without a Mobility Pass, meaning that the temporary border closure of Chile continues, with only residents and Chilean foreigners granted entry unless a Mobility Pass or a Salvoconducto is obtained.

Even for those with a Mobility Pass, some travel limitations and Covid-19 testing requirements still apply: Mobility Pass tourists may only enter or exit through three airports (Iquique, Antofagasta, and Santiago), must still show proof of a negative PCR test prior to entry, and must have another PCR test at the airport in Chile. Those without a Mobility Pass and only a Salvoconducto can only enter through the Santiago airport.

Mandatory quarantine is still in place for all entering Chile (5 days for those with a Mobility Pass, 7 days for those without a Mobility Pass), though quarantine in a transit hotel is no longer required.

Exit restrictions still apply to Chilean nationals and foreign residents who do not have a valid Mobility Pass. They must request extraordinary authorization for urgent and qualified travel abroad for humanitarian reasons; travel essential to the applicant's health; for essential purposes “for the proper progress of the country”; and to reside abroad.

Exemptions to Chile's continued border closure include cargo transport, through-country transit, children or spouses of Chilean nationals or residents, those entering “for business management purposes . . . for the usefulness of the country” and those entering for humanitarian and diplomatic purposes.

* A Mobility Pass may be granted upon providing proof of being inoculated with any of these vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac, CanSino y Generium (Sputnik-V) and a minimum of 14 days have passed from either the second dose (for two-dose vaccines) or inoculation (for one-dose vaccines).

