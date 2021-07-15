ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Chile continues suspending the entry of foreign nationals due to the outbreak of Coronavirus until July 25, 2021. Exemptions have been carved out, including specific procedures for companies to apply for a a safe conduct ("Salvoconducto") to allow entry to the country for essential or critical personnel.

The following measures remain in place:

Temporary Border Closures for Non-Resident Foreign Nationals

Temporary borders remain closed until July 25, 2021 for non-residents, and may be further extended by means of emergency rulemaking.

Only foreign residents and Chilean nationals may enter Chile.

Mandatory quarantine and PCR tests are required. These requirements are updated frequently.

Chile Exit Restrictions Applicable to Citizens and Residents

Exit restrictions for citizens and residents remain in place until July 25, 2021, and may be further extended by means of emergency rulemaking.

Chilean nationals and foreigners residing on a regular basis in Chile may be permitted to exit Chile by applying for a safe conduct ("Salvoconducto") through the Virtual Police platform. This is an extraordinary travel authorization allowing exit for urgent and qualified reasons, such as: (a) for humanitarian reasons; (b) for travel deemed essential to the applicant's health; (c) for the public interest; and (d) to reside abroad.

Tourists are able to exit Chile freely, without the need to apply for a Salvoconducto.

Exceptions to the Temporary Border Measures

The following exceptions remain available:

Cargo to and from Chile, including essential personnel;

Persons entering Chile to transit to a foreign country;

A foreign companion of a person with disabilities;

Foreign crew members of ships and aircraft entering national territory;

Children or adolescents of a Chilean father or mother, or foreigners residing on a regular basis in Chile, born abroad, who enter as tourists. This condition must be established before the border authority by means of an apostilled birth certificate;

Personnel sent to Chile by other States or international agencies to provide humanitarian aid or international cooperation;

Those who have diplomatic and official visas issued by the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Persons who are subject to a safe conduct granted pursuant to Article 66 of the Consular Regulations;

Holders of diplomatic or official passports or international officials, who have authorization from the Protocol Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and

Non-resident foreigners in Chile who have not been in countries with community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and/or countries that have not recorded cases caused by variants of concern of the virus, as determined by the World Health Organization, within the past 14 days.

As emergency rulemaking is frequently passed in Chile, please continue to follow our updates on or blog, The Mobile Workforce.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.