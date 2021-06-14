self

Remote working is here to stay but what happens if an employee wants to work from abroad? It turns out this raises all sorts of questions about immigration, employment law in the new country, health & safety, social security, tax and other compliance issues. We invited Sophie Maes, partner of Claeys & Engels to talk to us about all of these and more.

Listen Now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.