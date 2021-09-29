ARTICLE

Guernsey: Changing Times, Changing Needs: The Growing Demand Among Middle Eastern Families For Succession Planning Structures In The Channel Islands

An article by Group Partner Angela Calnan has been published in eprivateclient:'Changing times, changing needs: The growing demand among Middle Eastern families for succession planning structures in the Channel Islands'.

The article covers how the global pandemic has affected the structures utilised by Middle Eastern families for their family business and the transmission of wealth to future generations. It also highlights why the Channel Islands are the chosen jurisdictions for this type of client and structuring.

