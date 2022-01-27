Walkers has once again worked with ICLG to create the Guernsey chapter of their Private Client guide for 2022.

The guide provides expert legal commentary on key issues and covers the important developments in the most significant jurisdictions.

Walkers' Guernsey chapter from Rupert Morris, Rajah Abusrewil and Nitrisha Doorasamy covers common issues in private client laws - including pre-entry tax planning, connection factors, taxation issues on inward investment, succession planning, trusts and foundations, immigration issues and tax treaties.

Guernsey Chapter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.