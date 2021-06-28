RELEVANT AREA COMPANY LAW SECTIONS AMENDED AMENDMENT RATIONALE

Deemed location of remotely held board meetings Section 153(2)4 The law currently provides that where board meetings are held by telephone or video conference the deemed location of the meeting will be the location of the chairman of the meeting. This presumption can be superseded with an alternative presumption detailed in the company's articles of incorporation. This addition will assist companies in meeting substance requirements and ensuring that their management and control remains based in Guernsey. It will also allow stability of meeting chairs without the need to appoint a chairman based on location to avoid the unintended consequences of the original wording.

Remotely held general meetings Section 210(1)(b) Where a general meeting is proposed to be held remotely by telephone or video conference, the notice of the meeting must state the means and manner by which persons may attend. This updates the Law to reflect changes in the use of technology and the manner in which general meetings have been conducted during the pandemic.

Directors of an ICC and its ICs Section 136 Section 143 Previously the board of an IC had to be the same as the board of the ICC. This amendment allows ICs to have different board compositions provided that at least one board member from the main ICC board sits on an IC board. The register of directors must clearly set out any differences in board composition between the ICs and the main ICC. This will offer greater flexibility for the management of an ICC structure and hopefully increase the appeal and marketability of the ICC structure internationally.

Takeovers Section 337 On a takeover offer, once 90% of shareholders have approved the offer, a notice to acquire the shares of dissenting shareholders can be issued immediately after hitting that 90% threshold. Previously such a notice could not be issued until the expiration of the four-month offer period. This streamlines the takeover process to maintain Guernsey as a competitive jurisdiction.

"off market" acquisition of own shares Section 314 Section 317(2) An "off-market" acquisition of a company's own shares previously had to be made pursuant to a contract authorised by a special resolution of the company. The amendment changes this to an ordinary resolution. In respect of an acquisition for an employee share scheme, an ordinary resolution that sets out the minimum and maximum amount that may be paid for the shares. A member whose shares are to be acquired under this section is excluded from exercising the voting rights attaching to those shares when voting on the resolution. The streamlining of the "off-market" acquisition process will avoid the need to file a publically available document that contains the names of the company's shareholders (a special resolution is a publically available document).

Conversion of a cell of a PCC into a non-cellular Company Section 52A Provides that, on a proposal to convert the cell of a protected cell company into a non-cellular company, the cellular members may vote on the proposal by a poll. This will be in addition to the current processes of written consent and vote by show of hands. This offers convenience and additional voting options for cellular members, focussing on the affected cell.

Arrangements & reconstructions - Court sanction for compromise or arrangement Section 110 Clarifies that, in respect to an agreement to agree a compromise or agreement, "75% in value" of members or creditors means: 75% of voting rights; or

75% of the value of the debts owed to the creditors, as applicable. This adds clarification to assist members, creditors and insolvency practitioners.

Amalgamations and migrations Section 69(2)(b) Section 84(1)(b) In respect of an amalgamated company continuing as a new company, or a company that has migrated into Guernsey, the requirements of section 15(3) for founder members to subscribe to the company's memorandum of incorporation will be satisfied by ONE founder member subscribing. This makes the amalgamation and migration process more convenient which in turn makes Guernsey a more appealing jurisdiction to do business with.

Qualification for appointment as an auditor Section 260 Expands the scope by which a partnership or body corporate may be qualified for appointment as an auditor of a Guernsey company (e.g. partnerships or body corporates whose control rests with individuals who are qualified to audit the accounts of companies under the law of an EEA member state). Alternatively a partnership or body corporate can be qualified for appointment as an auditor if authorised to do so by the Committee for Economic Development (the ordinance gives the committee power to make regulations prescribing a fee for an application for authorisation). This amendment broadens the general scope of entities that are qualified to act as an auditor, it also provides an alternative authorisation pathway and process for entities that still do not fit within the expanded qualification criteria.

Capital & Shares – offers of shares in lieu of dividends Section 305 Where it is proposed to issue shares in a company in lieu of a dividend, that proposal must be offered to all shareholders in that class on the same terms. The amendment clarifies that the company can make such an offer to a shareholder even if that shareholder is resident in a territory where it is prohibited to make or accept such an offer. It also provides a mechanism to make the offer in those circumstances, the offer can be made by publication in La Gazette Officielle or such other manner allowed by the articles. This amendment has been brought in to find a solution around the practical issue of when one or more shareholders in a class are based in a territory where it is prohibited to make such an offer as envisioned by section 305.

Capital & Shares – conversion into stock Section 283 Shares may NOT be converted into stock. This (historical) practice has ultimately been deemed to be an unnecessary corporate mechanism.

Change of Company Name Section 25 The current process to change a company's name is to pass a special resolution of the members and file that resolution, with a certificate of compliance, with the Registrar. This amendment allows a company to amend its articles by "any other means as may be specified in its articles". The only filing requirement when changing a company name by this method will just be certificate of compliance. This provides for an easier process to change a company's name. It also avoids the need to file a publically available document that contains the names of the company's shareholders (a special resolution is a publically available document).