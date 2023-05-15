Adele Gale is a director at Robus and heads up the company's ILS and longevity practices alongside a portfolio of captive, insurance and reinsurance clients. She was previously deputy chairman and replaces Mark Elliott, who completed his two-year term as the Association's chair. The new appointment became effective at the beginning of March. James Stewart has been elected as Deputy Chairman.

"I'm delighted to be elected as the new chairman of GIIA working alongside so many contributors to our committees and working groups to support the promotion of Guernsey, to develop new products, to provide learning opportunities and to lobby for change," said Adele.

"Since its creation the Association has achieved a huge amount and is today an energised and engaging place to collaborate with peers. Last year we celebrated 100 years since the establishment of the first captive in Guernsey and this year we'll be remembering 25 years since Guernsey created PCC legislation and all the innovative uses of PCCs we've seen since then.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to work with Mark as he remains on Committee and thank him for all of his hard work during his tenure."

Adele is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales with nearly 20 years' experience in financial services. She has a passion for sustainability and strong governance structures and co-authored GIIA's ESG Framework for insurers.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.