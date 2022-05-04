ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In 2022 Guernsey is celebrating its 100th year of captives, having established the first ever captive insurance company in 1922. The Island remains the leading domicile in Europe for captives having maintained an overarching policy of partnership between industry, the regulator and the legislature to ensure that our regulations move as fast as the industry does. We have a fast-track pre-authorisation regime for cell captives, allowing a captive to be established and start writing business in as little as 48 hours. A new use of Guernsey captives over the last decade has been longevity risk transfer for pension schemes; we expect Guernsey to continue to build on its world leading position in pension scheme de-risking during 2022. Following on from the ground-breaking Lloyd's Central Fund cover and the Danish Red Cross volcanic eruption cat bond, we also expect to see more Guernsey insurance vehicles involved in innovative risk capital solutions and ESG initiatives using Guernsey's ESG framework for insurers. We expect all of these factors to lead to another busy year in the captives, ILS & reinsurance sectors in Guernsey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.