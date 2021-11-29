ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Partner Kate Storey, who leads our top-tier Guernsey Insurance Practice Group, has taken part in a podcast discussion with Global Captive Podcast on pension longevity transactions in Guernsey.

In the podcast, Kate speaks to Ian Aley, Head of Transactions at Willis Towers Watson about what these transactions are, why they are becoming more commonplace and why the Guernsey ICC has really come to the fore for this strategy, and also why using an existing single parent captive often is not the right solution.

Walkers has a multidisciplinary insurance and reinsurance team that has deep industry experience and offers Bermuda, BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey and Ireland legal and regulatory advice on the full scope of insurance matters, including alternative risk transfer and insurance linked securities.

Originally published by Global Captive Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.