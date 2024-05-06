The Real Estate team in Guernsey was delighted to welcome Simon Kildahl and Peter Watson from the Guernsey Development Agency as guest speakers at its latest Commercial Property Lunch on 24 April.

Taking place on a quarterly basis, these lunches provide invited guests with updates and insights into the latest trends and developments in Guernsey's commercial property sector.

The GDA was established by the States of Guernsey in July 2023. Its aim is to deliver developments, amongst other areas, along the East coast between the Aquarium and Salerie Corner and between Longue Hougue and the Vale Castle – in line with the Harbour Action Areas identified within the Island Development Plan.

Simon Kildahl had a career of over 30 years as a solicitor and was involved in large-scale regeneration projects including the London Docklands Development Commission.

Peter Watson is an accomplished businessman, having had involvement at a senior level in several large companies, including Vision Express, Vets4pets and First Contact Health. He is also a Super Yacht Captain and former Merchant Navy officer.

Simon and Peter provided our guests with update on the work the GDA has been doing, how it is looking to create enhancements in these areas to improve the economy, promote new industries, and create new spaces for us all to enjoy.

Head of Real Estate in Guernsey, Paul Nettleship, said:

'We were delighted to have Simon and Peter in to talk to us about their vision for the eastern areas of the Island - as were our guests as we were at full capacity at this quarter's lunch.

Between them Simon and Peter have an incredible amount of experience. Their proposal for the regeneration of the town and bridge areas needs to be seen to appreciate just what we could have for the Island, provided that the States take the bold step of getting fully behind it.

'What is clear is that the GDA has great passion, drive and foresight and I would urge people to get involved if they want to see positive change and improvements in these areas, which will benefit the whole Island. You just have to look at the Bathing Pools to see how an area can be re-energised with the right people with the right attitude having the right support.'

