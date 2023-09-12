ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Monday September 11, The Guernsey Development & Planning Authority launched a 'Call for Sites' as part of the ongoing focused review of the Island Development Plan (IDP).

The Call for Sites is an opportunity for residents, landowners, developers and organisations to suggest land in Guernsey that is both available and suitable for development for either housing or for office, industry, or storage and distribution uses. The results of the Call for Sites will feed into the Strategic Housing Land Availability Assessment (SHLAA) and the Employment Land Study (ELS), both of which will inform the review of the IDP.

The Call for Sites will take place between Monday 11 September and Friday 20 October, 2023. A separate submission is needed for each site and should be received by the Planning Service by 17:00 on the 20 October, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.