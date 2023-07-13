Collas Crill Compliance Limited is running a series of masterclasses to help MLROs and MLCOs meet additional training requirements ahead of the MONEYVAL visit.

The training is delivered by Collas Crill Compliance Limited Executive Director Sandra Lawrence and Collas Crill Group Partner Nin Ritchie, and attendees will receive a CPD certificate of attendance.

One of the key focuses of MONEYVAL's visit is the evaluation of the efficacy of Guernsey's AML/CFT/CPF framework.

The topics covered by the four masterclasses include; AML/CFT/CPF policies, procedures and controls - how to establish strong internal controls; dealing with suspicious activity reports and ensuring you are fully equipped to deal with such disclosures; effective management information and record keeping; and understanding the complexities of international sanctions.

Aimed at, and tailored to, the needs of MLROs, nominated officers and MLCOs the training sessions will provide attendees with practical guidance and real-life examples, which can be applied directly to day-to-day responsibilities.

'Additional training for MLROs and MLCOs has been mandated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission so it is vital that people working within an AML/CFT/CPF role take heed,' said Sandra Lawrence.

'The landmark Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report* published in 2022 couldn't have been clearer on what Guernsey should expect from the MONEYVAL visit - they are looking for tangible progress on the effective implementation of laws, regulations and policies.

'Key to this is ensuring all anti-financial crime professionals are fully trained in all their obligations and armed with tools and knowledge to carry out their duties to the highest level.'

The four masterclasses will take place at Collas Crill's offices on Glategny Esplanade 9 - 11.30am on:

19 September (topic - AML/CFT/CPF policies, procedures and controls)

17 October (topic - dealing with suspicious activity reports)

14 November (topic - effective management information and record keeping)

5 December (topic - understanding the complexities of international sanctions).

Attendance at each Masterclass is £200 each, or £600 if you book all four.

Click here for more information and to book.

*FATF is an inter-governmental body, which sets international standards (Standards) on anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and countering proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF).

Although the Bailiwick of Guernsey is not a FATF Member, it is a Crown Dependency of the United Kingdom (a FATF Member). Guernsey is assessed against the FATF Standards by MONEYVAL, which is a FATF-Style Regional Body (FSRB).

Guernsey's next MONEYVAL visit is expected to be in Q1 of 2024.

