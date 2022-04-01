The Knowledge Series podcast from Thomson Reuters covers topics and discussion around knowledge management.

In episode five Ben Firth of Thomson Reuters speaks to Kate Stanfield, Director of Knowledge Management at Collas Crill, about some of the differences between working at large and small law firms and the opportunities for innovation and differentiation with technology.

In the conversation, Ben and Kate discuss the importance of investing in knowledge technology that answers business needs. Kate also shares her experience of the product selection process and choosing technology that not only addresses the business functionality requirements but is also meets the needs of the people using it.

To listen to the podcast in full, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.