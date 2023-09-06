Clients value our longstanding experience in investment funds and our active role in the market. We advise on all Guernsey fund structures, whether open-ended or closed-ended, whether authorised or registered, whatever the underlying assets and whether structured as limited partnerships, unit trusts or companies.

We represent more companies and funds listed on the London Stock Exchange than any other offshore law firm (Corporate Adviser Rankings Guide, August 2023) and regularly advise on listings on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, Euronext, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and The International Stock Exchange (TISE) (formerly known as the Channel Islands Securities Exchange).

Our funds team can also advise on all aspects of listing on TISE. Carey Olsen Corporate Finance Limited, a member of the Carey Olsen Group, is a category 1 member of TISE and can act as a fund's sponsor for listing purposes.

OUR SERVICES

OUR CLIENTS

Our clients include fund managers, investment and private banks, institutional investors, boutique investment firms, insurance groups, pension funds, private equity houses and trust companies. We also have excellent relationships with onshore legal advisers who repeatedly instruct us.

OUR LAWYERS

Our lawyers understand the requirements and priorities of each interest group and tailor our services accordingly. Many of our lawyers previously worked in major international onshore law firms and have extensive experience of delivering for clients as both lead onshore and lead offshore counsel.

With many alumni of these firms, we as a firm are able to maintain excellent links with the pre-eminent onshore firms and leading individuals in the various fund fields.

OUR APPROACH

The ambitions and priorities of you, our client, shape our legal advice. At Carey Olsen, we take the time to get to know you, your business and your circumstances. When you choose to appoint us as your legal advisers you are selecting a leading team of offshore lawyers who work alongside you - led by a partner who is 'hands-on'.

Yes, of course, our legal teams are highly trained and offer international experience. We are also available to you when you need us and we communicate with you in a sincere, straightforward way.

Where we really add value is in our intricate knowledge of the key offshore financial centres. This knowledge is not just about the law; our expertise is underpinned by our connections with industry and key business sectors as well as with our referral network. We have developed a strong track record of understanding their relationships with, and demands on, our jurisdictions. Whether you are a client, a colleague or a friend, the essence of our approach is the same. It is founded on the rapport we have with each other.

Through our approach we are able to focus on being your offshore law firm of choice.

CAREY OLSEN – MARKET SHARE OF GUERNSEY FUNDS

We believe that our market share is testament to the depth and breadth of our expertise

