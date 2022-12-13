What are the principal insolvency procedures for companies in your jurisdiction? Liquidation (winding up) and administration. A Scheme of Arrangement procedure can also be used for a company to come to an arrangement with creditors.

Are any of the procedures available on a provisional basis? Yes. Compulsory liquidation can be made on a provisional basis.

What requirements are to be satisfied for the procedures to be pursued? Compulsory liquidation The main reasons are that a company is unable to pay its debts or that it is just and equitable to do so. A recent Guernsey case has also seen a company wound up because it failed to provide accounts to its members. Voluntary liquidation - whether company is solvent or insolvent Ordinary resolution (as provided in the M&As)

Special resolution

If the directors cannot sign a declaration of solvency within the 5 weeks preceding the resolution to wind up a company then an independent liquidators must be appointed Administration The company must be insolvent and the Court must be satisfied that an administration order can either (a) Ensure that the company survives or can be sold as a going concern or

(b) that there will be a more advantageous realization of the company's assets than on liquidation Scheme of Arrangement A three stage process: (a) Court to establish that it has jurisdiction to call meetings of creditors/members

(b) Holding the meeting themselves in order to obtain the 75% approval of the scheme; and

(c) Seeking the court's sanction in respect of the scheme

What is the procedure and how long typically does it take? Compulsory liquidation – no specific time and the Court does not tend to impose time limits. An application can be made by the company, any director, member or creditor or any other interested party (or by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) in certain specified circumstances)

Company should be notified of the date, time and place of a winding up application, and unless the Court is satisfied of this, it will not hear the application

Applications are typically filed on a Thursday and heard the following Tuesday (so a company can be placed into liquidation within a few days). The court is also able to sit on an urgent basis if required The liquidator: Must, within 7 days of the compulsory winding up order, send a copy of the order to the registrar

Will be appointed by the Court at the hearing of the winding up application Voluntary liquidation – no specific time limits The winding up commences upon the passing of the resolution for winding up

Once the resolution has been passed, a copy must be delivered to the Registrar within 30 days after the date it was passed. Failure to do so will result in a civil penalty

Company (by ordinary resolution) to appoint a liquidator and fix their remuneration (company can delegate to creditors its power to appoint a liquidator) Administration – no timeframe as to how long an administration order remains in force. Court can set a time limit but rarely does so Company, its directors, members, creditors and the GFSC can apply for an administration order

Notice of the hearing must be given to the company, the GFSC, and anyone else the Court directs including the creditors so those parties can choose to make representations to the Court

Notice of the application for administration order should be given to the registrar at least 2 clear days prior to the making of the application. Application usually filed on a Thursday and heard the following Tuesday. The Court is able to sit on an urgent basis if required

The administrators will be appointed by the Court at the hearing, and sworn into office The administrator: Must within 7 days of the administration order, send a copy of the order to the registrar

Must within 28 days send notice to creditors of the appointment Scheme of Arrangement The process can be relatively quick, and will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

Can any procedures be pursued without the involvement of the Court? Yes. Voluntary liquidation is a process which can take place without the involvement of the Court.

What is the effect upon control of the company and its assets during those procedures? Upon appointment (by the members or the Court) the liquidator has custody and control of the assets of the company. The powers of the directors and members of the company cease, save for very limited exceptions

In a compulsory liquidation the company ceases to carry on business and commits an offence if it continues to do so, with some limited exceptions. Liquidators are given powers which include bringing or defending civil actions

Wide powers of management are granted to administrators of Guernsey companies (Schedule 1 to the Companies Law)

A Scheme is not a formal insolvency process and so the company, under its directors, remains in control of the company's assets during and after the scheme process

Is there an automatic moratorium and if so when does it come into effect and what is its effect? No. There is no moratorium in either a compulsory or voluntary liquidation. While the administration order is in force, no resolution may be passed or order made for the winding up of the company, and any application on foot for the company's winding up shall be dismissed. No proceedings can be commenced or continued against the company except with the consent of the administrator or the leave of the Court, and if the Court gives leave, to such terms and conditions as the Court may impose. This is a creditor-friendly moratorium so that creditors with security and creditors with set off may enforce those rights notwithstanding the moratorium in place.

Can companies be forcibly wound up other than when insolvent? Yes, if: It does not commence business within one year of its incorporation

It suspends business for a year

It has no members

It has failed to comply with a direction of the Registrar of Companies to change its name or to hold a general meeting of members

It has failed to send its members a copy of its accounts or reports under specific provisions of the Companies Law

The Court is of the opinion that it is just and equitable that the company should be wound up The GFSC can make an application for the winding up of a company which will be granted if the Court is persuaded that the company should be wound up for the protection of the public or the reputation of the Bailiwick.

To what extent are the procedures designed to facilitate a rescue of a company's business? One of the primary aims of administration is to ensure that the company, or the whole or part of its business, survives or can be sold as a going concern. Contrast this to liquidation where the primary role of the liquidator is to realise the company's assets and to make distributions according to a statutory order of priority

A Scheme can be used as a rescue procedure because the company can come to a formal compromise with its creditors