Guernsey:
Guernsey Funds Statistics
05 September 2023
Carey Olsen
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The following charts provide an overview of the composition of
the Guernsey funds industry.
For further information, please refer to the GFSC's statistics page.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Guernsey
The Crowdfunding Service Providers Act
Finance Malta
In recent years, the financial sector has undoubtedly experienced a rise in crowdfunding services. Nonetheless, despite its popularity, this alternative method of raising capital, or venture...