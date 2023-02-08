We Are Guernsey is inviting finance professionals to join its newly re-launched Alumni for Finance Professionals.

The Alumni LinkedIn page enables former members of the finance industry, and those with a strong professional connection to Guernsey, to reach out and connect with one another from wherever they are in the world. Here they can help promote Guernsey's financial services sector internationally, while growing their industry network and enhancing their career.

It is intended to be an informal space to learn from and participate in finance discussions, notify others about your attendance at events, and arrange meet ups to talk about Guernsey's financial products.

James Crawford, We Are Guernsey's International Business Development Director, encouraged anyone who has a professional connection to Guernsey to join the Alumni page. "Not only is this a great feature for anyone wanting to connect with other like-minded individuals wherever they are in the world, it also offers us a useful business development tool," he said.

"It provides us with a platform through which we can connect with professionals based around the globe and promote the wealth of experience and services offered by Guernsey's highly respected financial services industry. Alumni can then spread this message to their own contact base, promoting Guernsey's impressive offerings to a wider global audience.

"We hope this platform encourages and provides an avenue for professionals to talk to each other in a more relaxed way, while finding out about trends and themes experienced in global markets," he added. "If you are enthusiastic about the island's finance industry, we invite you to join the page and be a part of the discussion around why Guernsey is a leading global finance centre."

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

