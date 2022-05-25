ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The number of investment funds domiciled in Guernsey is at its highest level in almost a decade, according to the latest figures from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

The GFSC's statistics for Q1 2022 confirm that the current total of 855 investment funds is the biggest since 859 at the end of Q3 2012.

There is also an increase in value, with the net asset value (NAV) of funds rising by £6 billion (2%) over the quarter, leading to a £45.9 billion improvement over 12 months.

Chair of the Guernsey Investment & Funds Association Jo Peacegood said it was fantastic to see the figures continuing to increase: "Even more so, to see the increase in the total number of schemes, demonstrating that this growth is not just due to market factors but due to new schemes being launched.

"Whilst this is great news for the sector in Guernsey, we need to ensure that we do not become complacent and that we continue to deliver and service our existing clients as well as continue to talk to new potential clients about the Guernsey offering."

Guernsey Finance Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant said that the figures showed an encouraging trend towards the future.

"At the end of 2021 we saw the NAV of funds pass £300 billion for the first time," he said. "We continue to see a consistent rise, which further confirms my previous statement that Guernsey demonstrates expertise, quality and innovation which are in high demand from global investors."

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.