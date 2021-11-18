Renowned global futurist Rohit Talwar will reveal his predictions for how technology could progress in future at the 2021 Guernsey Funds Forum later this month.

The London event, which this year has the theme Building Tomorrow, will address the question of how to create a better future and will feature discussion around current trends, including the view of policymakers and experts from across the financial services spectrum.

As keynote speaker, Rohit will discuss advancements in technology and what tomorrow might look like, while two panel sessions featuring global funds experts will look at how we can invest for tomorrow and how the funds sector might develop over the coming years.

The Funds Forum is second of WE ARE GUERNSEY's return to physical events in London and comes during a bumper time for the island's investment funds industry. It was recently confirmed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) that the net asset value (NAV) of funds domiciled in Guernsey is at its highest ever level following a 20% increase over the course of a year.

The regulator's most recent update for Q2 2021 confirmed that the NAV increased in sterling terms by £9 billion over the quarter, and by £45.8 billion between the end of Q2 2020 and the end of Q2 this year.

The figure has increased every quarter since the end of March 2020, and Rupert Pleasant, Chief Executive of WE ARE GUERNSEY - the promotional agency for Guernsey's specialist financial services sector - said the latest results show confidence in Guernsey's funds industry.

"This increase has continued despite more than a year of disruption due to Covid-19, and is living proof that Guernsey is a leading specialist centre for the domiciling of funds," he said. "Our offering of continuity, stability, resilience and global market access in a time of global uncertainty is clearly resonating strongly with investors.

"It also demonstrates the quality of investment managers in Guernsey delivering value to investors. We look forward to sharing more of our key messages in this sector at the Guernsey Funds Forum at the end of November."

The latest statistics also show that funds designated Guernsey Green Fund status has now hit double figures, with 11 in total with a NAV of £3.9 billion at the end of June 2021, but the GFSC's website confirms that the total is now up to 14.

As a mature financial services jurisdiction with more than five decades' experience, Guernsey is globally known and respected as a stable place to do business. We are an integral part of the agenda to build back better, home to expert practitioners who can facilitate and accommodate investors from around the world.

