This month we would like to introduce Bruce Watterson. He is delighted that the Dixcart office in Guernsey was licensed in May 2021, and now provides Private Investment Fund (PIF) administration services.

Bruce Watterson manages a portfolio of structures for high net worth clients, acting as corporate director, trustee and adviser, as is appropriate. In today's fast changing international business landscape, working closely with top tier professional tax advisers, lawyers and fellow accountants is a key strength of his approach.

Increasingly he is identifying fund solutions to meet the different demands of his varied portfolio of clients.

Bruce holds degrees in Geology and Geotechnical Engineering, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a qualified Trust and Estate Practitioner.

Bruce provides services to corporations, individuals and families from all around the world, with a high number of clients in India and Sub-Saharan Africa. His extensive network of professional contacts is particularly strong in the UK.

He is expert in a number of international service areas including;

establishment of trusts and foundations for estate, succession planning, asset protection and wealth management structures

commercial and residential property projects including; special purpose vehicle company incorporation, property acquisition, project development and financing

mining and mineral exploration structures from top holding company down to operations company management

Private equity and Private Investment Fund structures, side structures for carried interest, securitisation and structured product structures

listed company services,

payroll structures

company migrations, and

economic substance planning

Bruce joined Dixcart in the Isle of Man in 2008, where as well as having a portfolio of clients, he was also responsible for business development. He moved to the Dixcart office in Guernsey, to join the Board, during 2010.

In his spare time Bruce actively supports Guernsey Round Table (President 2017-18) and is thereby heavily involved with community and fund raising efforts. He also enjoys spending time with his family, getting out and about and enjoying Guernsey's fantastic scenery either running, cycling or swimming. Reading and cooking, when time allows.

