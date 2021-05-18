Guernsey's experience, regulatory landscape and levels of service were cited as key reasons for the launch and close of private equity firm TriSpan's latest launch and fund close.

TriSpan Opportunities II LP (Fund II), which has so far collected commitments of approximately US$100 million, is following in the path of its successful predecessor, TriSpan Opportunities LP, and is focusing on opportunities in the lower mid-market in the United States and Europe.

Founded in 2015, TriSpan has invested in 13 platforms totalling more than 45 companies to date. Fund II is anticipated to complete its third platform investment by mid-July.

Carey Olsen's corporate team in Guernsey advised on the structuring, establishment and Guernsey regulatory aspects of Fund II's launch was led by Partner Andrew Boyce, assisted by Senior Associate Matthew Brehaut and associate Rachel de la Haye.

Mr Boyce said: "Having been successful with their first fund offering, we were delighted to support TriSpan on their successor fund's launch and successful first close. Their commitment to Guernsey demonstrates the continued value that sponsors put on the market experience, international standard regulation and quality service providers to be found here."

