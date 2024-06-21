Guernsey Domiciled Fund Achieves First Tokenisation Of A Debt Transaction For A UK Bank

Ctrl Alt has successfully achieved the first tokenisation of a Debt Transaction for a UK Bank.

The structuring was enabled with the support from law firm Carey Olsen, making it the first tokenisation of its kind within the Guernsey framework.

As a tokenisation solutions provider, Ctrl Alt has seen first-hand the increasing demand from financial institutions looking to utilise its capabilities.

CEO and Founder, Matt Ong said: "There's no doubt that tokenisation will continue to play an important role in financial services. At Ctrl Alt, we're seeing an increase in institutions looking to utilise the benefits of tokenisation across various sectors of their business.

"We're pleased to have created a suite of product solutions that offer institutions diverse ways to engage with tokenisation in a regulatory-compliant framework with ease. Our recent tokenisation for a UK Bank with the help of structuring via Guernsey with Carey Olsen showed the increasing use case for tokenisation within financial institutions."

Carey Olsen partner Matthew Brehaut explained the benefits of a Guernsey framework to support this: "We are delighted to have helped Ctrl Alt with establishing their Guernsey structure – the island of Guernsey's first tokenisation. This bears out our view that Guernsey is ideally placed to benefit from the tokenisation revolution, owing to the flexibility of our Companies Law, a pragmatic and forward-looking regulator, our electronic transactions law that ensures the tokens' enforceability, and the exemption in our Lending, Credit, and Finance Law (which confirms that tokens are not 'virtual assets' and are regulated instead as ordinary securities)."

Carey Olsen managing partner Tom Carey added: ""Ctrl Alt's market-leading work on this first structuring looks set to pave the way for tokenisation to become mainstream very soon, which is great news for Guernsey. We hope to see it become the jurisdiction of choice for tokenised structures."

This milestone underscores the increasing demand from financial institutions for tokenisation solutions. Notably, most recently, BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, unveiled its tokenised money market fund1, emphasising the institution's trajectory towards innovation aided by tokenisation.

The burgeoning opportunity in this space shows no signs of slowing, further highlighted by projections from the Boston Consulting Group estimating a $16 trillion business potential in tokenising global illiquid assets by 20302.

