In this episode, group partner Zoë Hallam and senior associate Alice Wight from our Guernsey and Jersey Banking & Finance teams talk to Slade Spalding, the co-founder of alternative fund finance lender NLC. Slade talks about recent events in the fund finance market, looks ahead to developments over the coming months, and the challenges facing non-bank lenders in terms of capital restrictions.

You can listen to the episode below.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

1328086a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.