Worldwide:
We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Alternative Lenders In Fund Finance With Slade Spalding Of NLC (Podcast)

In this episode, group partner Zoë Hallam and senior
associate Alice Wight from our Guernsey and Jersey Banking &
Finance teams talk to Slade Spalding, the co-founder of alternative
fund finance lender NLC. Slade talks about recent events in the
fund finance market, looks ahead to developments over the coming
months, and the challenges facing non-bank lenders in terms of
capital restrictions.
You can listen to the episode below.
