ARTICLE

Worldwide: We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Alternative Lenders In Fund Finance With Slade Spalding Of NLC (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In this episode, group partner Zoë Hallam and senior associate Alice Wight from our Guernsey and Jersey Banking & Finance teams talk to Slade Spalding, the co-founder of alternative fund finance lender NLC. Slade talks about recent events in the fund finance market, looks ahead to developments over the coming months, and the challenges facing non-bank lenders in terms of capital restrictions. You can listen to the episode below.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Worldwide

A Guide To Lending And Secured Finance In Jersey 2023 (ICLG) Carey Olsen In this guide to lending and secured finance in Jersey, lawyers from our Banking and Finance practice explore the following topics: guarantees; collateral security; financial assistance...

Significant Risk Transfer Transactions Maples Group The recent decision by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA") to write off the Additional Tier 1 bonds ("AT1 bonds") issued by Credit Suisse in March 2023 highlighted...

Making The PRIIPs KID More Consumer Friendly Arendt & Medernach As part of its EU Retail Investment Strategy, the EU Commission is proposing targeted amendments to the PRIIPs KID aimed at improving the information disclosed within it.

Enhanced Protection For Retail Investors – Anticipated Impact On The Banking, Insurance And Asset Management Industries Arendt & Medernach The EU Commission is proposing to modernise and simplify the framework for retail investment across the different sectors of the financial services industry, namely asset management, banking and insurance.

EU – "DORA" RSM Cyprus The European Union proposes a new regulation named Digital Operational Resilience Act, "DORA". The new Regulation aims to enhance the financial sector's operational resilience in the challenging digital age.