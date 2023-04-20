Michael Moore, Director General of the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association, will present the opening keynote speech at this year's Guernsey Funds Forum.

With an impressive career in both politics and business, Michael will provide an insightful update on the current macroeconomic trends and the impact on private equity, venture capital and fundraising.

The Forum's theme, The Future of Funds, will continue through an afternoon of panel sessions where industry experts will discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with emerging asset classes, the topic of fund distribution and 'jurisdiction shopping'.

Panel 1: Emerging Asset Classes – The Risks and Rewards

Laurence Hulse, Investment Director – Dowgate Wealth; Rongrong Huo, Executive Director of Ninety One;

Eric Martineau-Fortin, Founder & Managing Partner of White Star Capital and Rosie Wardle, Co-Founder and Partner of Synthesis Capital, will discuss which new asset classes are coming to the fore. The themes for the session will include how the current global macro environment is impacting investment decision making, the appetite for particular asset classes and the importance of using a diverse range of innovative structures to service these new asset classes.

Panel 2: Fund Distribution – Accessing Investors in a Changing World

Ana Haurie, Co-founder and CEO of Respira International; Leonard Ng, Co-Head of UK/EU Financial Services Regulatory group – Sidley Austin and Cees Vermaas, CEO of The International Stock Exchange will talk about the importance of fund distribution and choosing a jurisdiction for the right balance of market access, substance and regulatory frameworks. Other themes for the session will include the changing investor demographic and key trends in America, the EU and South Africa.

The updated event format also includes masterclasses which will take place ahead of the main schedule. These aim to provide the next generation of lawyers, advisors and emerging asset managers with expert knowledge on fund structures and set-up.

Masterclass 1 – How to Set Up a Fund – hosted by Carey Olsen

The basics of setting up a fund in Guernsey, including the various structures on offer in the jurisdiction, the legal parameters and working with the regulator

Masterclass 2 - How to Choose the Right Jurisdiction – hosted by JTC

How to choose a fund domicile for an investment fund. This session will explore alignment with global economic substance regulations, intra-jurisdictional political and economic stability, market access, relative operating costs etc.

Guernsey Finance Chief Executive, Rupert Pleasant, said: "Our new event format means there's something for everyone at this year's Funds Forum, and I look forward to welcoming our industry colleagues to join in the conversation around the future of funds. We have an impressive line-up of expert speakers, and I am sure their insightful discussions on the emerging opportunities and challenges within the funds industry will greatly interest our audience."

The Funds Forum takes place in London on Thursday 11 May. Sponsored by Carey Olsen and JTC. Further information about the event is available here: https://www.weareguernsey.com/finance-events/2023/guernsey-funds-forum-2023/

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

