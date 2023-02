ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The following table summarises the main points of fund regulation in Guernsey.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Guernsey

The BVI Virtual Assets Service Providers Act, 2022 Comes Into Force Campbells Following our client advisory issued on 11 January 2023 and available here, the BVI Virtual Assets Service Providers Act, 2022 will come into force on 1 February 2023.

BVI Regulatory Obligations And Filing Deadlines 2017 Maples Group During the past year we have seen that the British Virgin Islands ("BVI") Financial Services Commission (the "Commission") has become increasingly strict with payment and filing deadline...

Invest Turks And Caicos Hosts 2nd Annual Economic Conference: The Future Of Financial Services In The Turks And Caicos Islands. Invest Turks And Caicos Invest TCI, which is the investment promotions arm of the government fall within the remit of the Minister of Finance.

Guide To BVI Virtual Assets Service Providers Act, 2022 O'Neal Webster In December 2022, the British Virgin Islands (BVI) enacted the Virtual Assets Service Providers Act, 2022 (the Act) which came into force on February 1, 2023.

The Applicability Of Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 On PRIIPs KID To Funds And Fund Managers Finance Malta On 22nd December 2022, the Malta Financial Services Authority (the "MFSA") issued a circular on the applicability of Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "Regulation") on Key Information Documents...