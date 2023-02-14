The following decision tree relates to the requirement for a licence in connection with financial services business under Part III of the Lending, Credit and Finance (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 2022 (the "LCF Law"; a "Part III FFB Licence").

The requirement or otherwise for a Part III FFB Licence does not mean that a licence will not be required under other parts of the LCF Law. Please visit our decision trees for Part II Licences, Part III VASP Licences and Part IV Licences to check.

