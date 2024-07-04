GFSC And Guernsey Finance Team Up For Finovation: The Guernsey Edge Conference

An exciting line-up of speakers has been confirmed for a technology conference jointly hosted by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and Guernsey Finance.

'Finovation: The Guernsey Edge', taking place on Wednesday 11 September, will consider the opportunities for Guernsey to leverage its nimbleness, robust legal framework and approach to regulation to make financial services better with technology.

The one-day conference will feature a keynote address from The Lord Sedwill KCMG, former UK National Security Advisor and Cabinet Secretary. Lord Sedwill will be joined by leading voices on cyber security, digital money and quantum computing. Speakers include Tim Jones CBE, executive director at Tata Ltd, and co-inventor of Mondex digital cash, who will talk about digital money, and Dr Dan Brown from University College London, who will talk about an innovative new algorithmic fund which recently launched in Guernsey.

Attendees will get a sneak peek at the Commission's new applications and authorisations portal, which will digitalise and streamline the application process and make it easier for those wanting to do business in the Bailiwick. Interested parties are also invited to schedule a meeting with the Commission's Authorisations & Innovations Division during the event to discuss our regulatory framework or any prospective innovative or start up financial services businesses. For more information and to book, please email authorisations@gfsc.gg

William Mason, Director General at the Commission, said: "Technological literacy is essential in the finance industry. This one-day conference will bring together some leading names in their respective fields to talk about the opportunities and challenges new technologies bring, as well as the potential impact of technologies like quantum computing."

Guernsey Finance Chief Executive, Rupert Pleasant, said: "We're delighted to be co-hosting this exciting industry event with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The fantastic agenda builds on last year's sell-out 'AI and Finance in Guernsey: The Power and the Implications' conference, and demonstrates the island's ability to look at change and see opportunity."

The conference will take place at Beau Sejour Leisure Centre, and CPD points will be available for attendees.

Spaces are filling up fast. Interested attendees can register their interest at rsvp@gfsc.gg.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.