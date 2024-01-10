Guernsey Finance's annual Industry Update for the financial services sector will discuss 'Guernsey's Place in the World'.

The event is taking place from 7:30am-10am on 24 January 2024 at St James, where the agency will provide a progress update for 2023, share developments in chosen strategic markets, and discuss the outlook for the coming year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Guernsey Finance supported the financial services industry in 2023, hear about on the ground trends and opportunities from the international business development team, and connect with other industry professionals.

The event will kick off with a welcome from Guernsey Finance Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant, followed by an address from Deputy Chief Executive Barnaby Molloy who will give an insight into Guernsey Finance's recent developments.

The event will also see the launch a new piece of research, commissioned by Guernsey Finance and carried out by Frontier Economics, which will explore Guernsey's Value to the UK.

Guernsey Finance's international business development team will then take to the stage to discuss the current trends and business opportunities in their respective jurisdictions. The team comprises Jonny Gamble, United States Representative, Jo Kitcat, UK Representative, William Lewis, United Kingdom Insurance Representative, Grant McLeod, South Africa Representative and Aaron Russell-Davison, Middle East Representative.

Finally, the event will close with concluding remarks from Guernsey Finance Chairman, and President of Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee Lyndon Trott.

Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant said he was looking forward to sharing the agency's progress with key on-island stakeholders at the event.

"While 2023 has certainly been another year of volatility, uncertainty and change on the global stage, Guernsey Finance takes pride in promoting the island as a safe and stable jurisdiction," he said.

"We've had some really exciting developments in 2023, and we move into 2024 confident that Guernsey truly remains open for business."

The event is open to anyone working in the financial services industry. Details on registration can be found here.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.