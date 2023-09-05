The fringe events for this year's Sustainable Finance Week have been announced, with 14 sessions set to take place between Tuesday 19th and Friday 22nd September.

This year's fringe schedule features topics which range from discussions on impact investment, balancing profit with sustainability and ESG, to a behind-the-scenes tour of Guernsey's power station.

A variety of organisations are taking part, including the Guernsey Branch of the Institute of Directors, Guernsey International Insurance Association, Guernsey Chamber of Commerce, the Sustainable Finance Guernsey Council and many more.

Stephanie Glover, Head of Strategy and Sustainable Finance at Guernsey Finance, said: 'I'm grateful to all of those who will be hosting fringe events during this year's Sustainable Finance Week. The volume and diversity showcases the island's interest and leading position in these subjects.

'It is so important that we have this opportunity to come together as a community to share our knowledge and ideas to create a more sustainable future for our Bailiwick and the wider world.'

Sustainable Finance Week headline sponsors, PwC and RBS International will be hosting events, with PwC holding a breakfast event on the business-critical impact of our biodiversity crisis and RBS International welcoming guests to an interactive roundtable on why alternative investment funds should remain committed to science-based targets (SBT). Media Partner, Philanthropy Impact will also host a session with the Guernsey Association of Trustees on intergenerational investment and philanthropic drivers.

There will also be opportunities for attendees to schedule a meeting with The Guernsey Financial Services Commission, the regulatory body for the Bailiwick's finance industry.

Deloitte will host a conversation with Whale and Dolphin Conservation at La Vallette Bathing Pools to explore the risks and opportunities in the ocean economy. Meanwhile, Coffee sponsor KPMG will explore navigating ESG in an ever changing world.

To find more information or register for any of the events, visit: https://www.weareguernsey.com/finance-events/2023/sustainable-finance-week-2023/fringe-events/

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.