Guernsey's fourth annual Sustainable Finance Week will amplify its strong commitment to the sustainable finance agenda through topical discussions on the finance industry's role in a sustainable future.

The event will include renowned keynote speakers Ben Goldsmith and Dr Gemma Cranston, expert international panellists and opportunities to get to know experts from Guernsey's financial services industry as well as its rich culture and environment.

Insurance specialists Natalia Dorfman, CEO and co-founder of Kita Earth Limited, Glenn Ellis, Airmic Board Director, and Stuart Logue, Chief Financial Officer of Flood Re, will discuss what new forms of insurance are emerging from considerations of climate change in the first panel of the event, taking place Wednesday 20 September.

Wednesday's second panel will discuss new standards and disclosures in sustainable finance and will feature Harriet Assem, Head of Sustainability at the British Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (BVCA), Amy Lazenby, Managing Director at Close Brothers Asset Management, John Pepin, Chief Executive at Philanthropy Impact, and Tonia Plakhotniuk, Vice President of Climate & ESG Capital Markets at NatWest Markets.

Thursday will focus on biodiversity and innovation in the funds and private wealth industries, including a panel on the spectrum of capital investing in nature-based solutions with Dr Gemma Cranston, Executive Director of Pollination Group, Ian Dunn, Chief Executive at Plantlife, James King, Senior Manager of Sustainability and Climate Change Consulting at PwC UK, and Andrew Mitchell, Founder of Equilibrium Futures.

The final panel of the event will examine new sustainable asset classes beyond renewables such as technology, carbon and nature. Richard Burrett, Chief Sustainability Officer at Earth Capital, Angus Donaldson, Founding Partner and COO of Newstead Capital, Ana Haurie, Co-founder and CEO of Respira International, and Kate Rogers, Global Head of Sustainability Wealth Management at Cazenove, will come together for an insightful discussion to wrap up the conference.

During the week there will also be plenty of networking opportunities to engage with local finance industry professionals, sustainability champions, and Guernsey government personnel.

Guernsey Finance's Head of Strategy and Sustainable Finance, Stephanie Glover, said as a jurisdiction at the forefront of sustainable finance innovation, Guernsey is perfectly placed to discuss solutions to the current challenges faced in the global sustainable finance space.

"We are delighted that the speakers and attendees of the event will get the opportunity to hear from world-renowned experts over the course of the week," she said.

"It's crucial that the financial services industry recognises the essential role it must play in establishing a greener future. We hope Sustainable Finance Week will spark stimulating discussions and prompt professionals to consider how they can play a part."

Rupert Pleasant, Guernsey Finance Chief Executive, said: "We're pleased to be able to host such important conversations in the sustainable finance space. Sustainable finance technologies are developing rapidly, and Sustainable Finance Week is the perfect place to see first-hand why Guernsey is a global leader in sustainable finance."

The event will take place at the Old Government House Hotel in Guernsey, with the two main conference days on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 September.

The conference is sponsored by RBS International, PwC, Cazenove, The International Stock Exchange, KPMG, Ogier, and the Fort Group.

