Broadcasting legend Sir Trevor McDonald has confirmed his appearance at Guernsey Finance's Private Wealth Forum in November.

One of the most recognisable figures in British journalism, Sir Trevor has worked for the BBC, ITN and Channel Four News during a career which has seen him covering the biggest stories of the twentieth century.

Sir Trevor will take part in a fireside chat with Guernsey Finance Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant at the forum, which is the flagship event for Guernsey's Private Wealth sector.

Titled Changing Families in a Changing World, this year's forum will explore the nature of change and explore changing cultural dynamics, examine the non-nuclear family, and the discuss importance of the next generation.

"Like a lot of people, I grew up watching Sir Trevor present the news every night, so to have him at our event is a huge honour," said Rupert.

"Sir Trevor has interviewed global statesmen such as Nelson Mandela and Bill Clinton, so to have the opportunity to interview him is something that I am really looking forward to."

This year's Private Wealth Forum takes place in a new venue, London's Leadenhall building on 2 November and will be of interest to private client advisors, up-and-coming advisors, family office employees, and private client services lawyers.

The first panel will focus on increased mobility and generational handover, and the second will discuss changing market trends and their impact.

Registration will open soon, and additional speaker announcements will follow in due course.

