Walkers is delighted to be hosting Guernsey Walkers Business Summer School this year. This weeklong afternoon programme will be open to students age 16+ and is aimed at providing advice and guidance to those wishing to have a greater understanding of the world of commerce and business, including those considering a career in both the law and financial services industries more widely (as well as, for example, young entrepreneurs considering starting their own business).

