In December 2022, the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) published their new thematic review of Business Risk Assessments (BRAs).

Though the review was mostly positive, there are some important takeaways for the industry, explains Quentin Bregg, Senior Associate in our Guernsey-based Dispute Resolution team.

In this episode, Quentin is joined by Compliance Consultant Neil Black of Collas Crill Compliance to discuss terrorist financing, money laundering and cyber security, and where there is room for improvement across the industry.

