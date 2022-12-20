ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Guernsey Finance, the promotional agency for the island's financial services industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Business Development representative for the Middle East.

Aaron Russell-Davison brings a wealth of industry expertise to the role, following a 30-year career in finance and banking. Previously he has held the role of Standard Chartered Bank's Global Head of Debt Capital Markets. Since retiring from this position in 2015, he has worked extensively as a Non-Executive Director (NED), notably at Amana Bank PLC – a leading Islamic Bank – where he also chairs the Board Integrated Risk Committee.

“I am really excited to join Guernsey Finance and explore the opportunities that are present in the Middle East. Guernsey is the perfect location for wealth management, as it has a long-established tradition of providing specialist services for sophisticated clients and their families,” he said. “I am committed to applying my industry experience and strong interest in Middle Eastern affairs to enhance the financial ties between Guernsey and its regional counterparts.”

In his role with Guernsey Finance, Aaron will be looking to access the areas of the Gulf Corporation Council, to highlight Guernsey's long-held expertise in specialist wealth management and philanthropic structures. The next generation of inheritors of private wealth in this region are particularly interested in ESG and sustainable finance – an area in which Guernsey is a world leader.

Director of International Business Development James Crawford said he was delighted to welcome Aaron on board: “Aaron's experience and interest will help strengthen the region's connection with Guernsey and promote the island's global status as a safe and secure environment for private wealth. His primary focus for 2023 will be the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where he will look to connect high-net-worth families looking for family office services with our stable, mature and leading global finance centre.”

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.