In our first episode of season two, Group Partners Zoë Hallam and Julia Keppe interview Director Matthew Wright about the looming economic downturn.
You can listen to the episode below.
Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Amazon Music and Audible
Listen on Google Podcasts
Listen on Spotify Podcasts
You can subscribe to We Talk Banking & Finance on your usual podcast platform.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.