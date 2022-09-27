British astronaut Tim Peake has been confirmed as the keynote speaker at this year's WE ARE GUERNSEY Private Wealth Forum.

Tim was the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station in 2015/16, where his work during mission Principa brought him to the attention of the public, capturing the minds and hearts of millions.

In April 2016, he ran the London Marathon from the ISS treadmill, making him only the second person to run a marathon from space.

Tim will share the unique insights on leadership, motivation, collaboration, fear and risk management that his incredible career as a test pilot and astronaut has afforded him.

The theme of this year's Private Wealth Forum is 'Families Investing in the Future', and will explore the importance of the next generation, succession planning and incorporating new and innovative technologies.

The day's discussion will also consider climate risk in investment decision-making on behalf of high-net-worths and the role Guernsey has to play as a respected centre of international finance.

"The Private Wealth Forum marks the last flagship event in WE ARE GUERNSEY'S calendar and we are absolutely thrilled to be concluding a very busy and successful year for the agency with a keynote address by Tim Peake," said Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant.

"As a champion for science, innovation, exploration and adventure, Tim has achieved some truly incredible feats during the course of his career, from being the first British astronaut to participate in a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station to his earlier career when he was awarded a coveted position in the British Army Air Corps by the age of 18.

"I am very much looking forward to hearing his insights at what promises to be an event full of fascinating insights from Tim and from our expert panelists."

The Private Wealth Forum takes place on Wednesday 2 November at London's Banking Hall. Sponsored by Carey Olsen and Ogier, it features panelists Michael Betley, Managing Director at Ocorian, Carey Olsen Partner Russell Clark and Sophie Ward, Head of Charities and Education at HSBC Private Banking.

Further information about this year's Private Wealth Forum is available here: https://www.weareguernsey.com/finance-events/2022/guernsey-private-wealth-forum-2022/.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

