A packed schedule of fringe events will bookend Guernsey's third Sustainable Finance Week.

The week-long programme, which takes place 19-23 September, will focus on three critical global themes - carbon markets and pricing, biodiversity and energy transition.

Outside the core schedule of Sustainable Finance Week there are 22 fringe events planned by organisations such as the Guernsey Chamber of Commerce, the Institute of Directors, Guernsey Association of Trustees, Guernsey International Insurance Association and the Guernsey Investment & Funds Association.

Topics include:

why what we invest in pensions can be a force for good,

corporate governance and climate risk,

sustainable talent development, and

responsible investing for insurers.

Headline sponsors PwC and RBSi will be hosting events, with PwC exploring emerging nature based frameworks and opportunities, and RBSi will explain the role for alternative Investment funds in the transition to net-zero.

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission is also hosting a Meet the Regulator session, where the Commission will discuss its regulated sustainable finance approach and the recent greenwashing and natural capital consultations.

La Société will welcome Professor Martin Siegert, Co-Director of the Grantham Institute. Professor Siegert led the Lake Ellsworth Consortium - a UK NERC-funded programme that designed an experiment to explore a large subglacial lake beneath the ice of West Antarctica. He has undertaken three Antarctic field seasons and will be talking about his research in Antarctica, what it tells us about climate change and what actions society should take.

Guernsey Finance's Head of Strategy and Sustainable Finance, Stephanie Glover, said: "The vast variety of topics and depth of expertise within the fringe schedule is testament to Guernsey's commitment to sustainable finance initiatives.

"We are grateful to all the organisations involved; together with the main scheduled events, high-profile speakers and experienced panellists, our third Sustainable Finance week is shaping up to be a world-class event."

Information and how to book all the events can be found on the event website.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.