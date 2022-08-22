ARTICLE

Guernsey's new Lieutenant-Governor has paid a visit to the team at Guernsey Finance.

Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell CB CBE spent a morning at the offices of the island's promotional agency, meeting its Chief Executive officer Rupert Pleasant, Chairman Deputy Lyndon Trott and members of the senior leadership team.

During the visit, His Excellency was treated to a presentation outlining the opportunities and challenges that face the industry, as well as hearing of the valuable contribution that the financial services industry makes to Guernsey's economy and the innovation and expertise that the island provides as an international finance centre.

"We were honoured that His Excellency devoted so much of his time to come and hear about the agency's work, supporting the various pillars of the financial services sector," said Rupert Pleasant.

"We were delighted to have the opportunity to meet with His Excellency and show him the varied work that our team undertakes in promoting our key messages that Guernsey is a well-regulated jurisdiction providing security, stability and substance, continuing to build its reputation as a good global citizen.

Guernsey Finance, under the brand WE ARE GUERNSEY, is the promotional agency for Guernsey's specialist financial services industry, promoting and connecting the industry in its chosen target markets across the globe. The Lt-Governor also learned of Guernsey's specialist offerings in the fields of private wealth, investment funds, insurance, pensions and banking.

His Excellency said he found the session extremely useful and in particular was interested to hear of Guernsey's contribution as a world-leader in the sustainable finance space.

"It was fascinating to discover that Guernsey, through its green fund regime, is a genuine world leader in sustainable finance. And I was also pleased to learn that Guernsey practitioners are keen to continue innovating and making Guernsey a force for global good" he said.

Guernsey Finance Chairman Lyndon Trott said he was delighted that His Excellency had taken the time to visit the team and learn more about our key economic driver, at an early stage in his tenure as Lieutenant Governor.

"It has been extremely valuable to have His Excellency visit and we were very grateful that he gave up his time to understand more about our primary industry and the significant and dominant contribution it makes to our economy."

L-R: GF Communications Director Rosie Allsopp, GF International Business Development Director James Crawford, Head of Strategy & Sustainable Finance Stephanie Glover, GF Deputy Chief Executive Barnaby Molloy, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell CB CBE, GF Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

