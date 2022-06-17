On 17 June 2022, giant rubber bath ducks will be seen migrating south to spend the summer in Guernsey, their arrival coinciding with the Guernsey Harbour Carnival. This year's migration is set to be the biggest, with 75 giant ducks making the journey to Guernsey's waters.

Ocorian will be entering our very own yellow friend into the race – alongside many other Guernsey businesses – and all for a good cause.

The 2022 beneficiaries of the project are Styx Centre, a community centre that is aiming to break ground on their exciting new outdoor community project, as well as Guernsey Community Savings, which is a charitable organisation helping financially excluded Guernsey residents gain access to basic financial services. Both are very deserving organisations that continue to give back to the Guernsey community.

If you're attending, be sure to keep an eye out for the Ocorian duck (and of course, any action pictures of our "feathered" friend are most welcome!)

For more information visit Guernsey Harbour Carnival on Facebook.

