Guernsey:
'On The Sofa' Podcast, Episode 5: Reporting Suspicion In Guernsey
In the fifth episode of our On the sofa podcast, Of
Counsel Nin Ritchie and Executive Director of Collas
Crill Compliance Sandra Lawrence discuss the legal obligations
of reporting suspicion in Guernsey.
As well as clarifying the definition of suspicion in relation to
making a suspicious activity report (SAR), they talk about the
roles and responsibilities of a firm's MLRO and board when it
comes to making a disclosure. Sandra also covers off the Guernsey
Financial Services Commission's thematic on reporting suspicion
and the required SAR policies and procedures that should be in
place within all firms.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
