In the fifth episode of our On the sofa podcast, Of Counsel Nin Ritchie and Executive Director of Collas Crill Compliance Sandra Lawrence discuss the legal obligations of reporting suspicion in Guernsey.

As well as clarifying the definition of suspicion in relation to making a suspicious activity report (SAR), they talk about the roles and responsibilities of a firm's MLRO and board when it comes to making a disclosure. Sandra also covers off the Guernsey Financial Services Commission's thematic on reporting suspicion and the required SAR policies and procedures that should be in place within all firms.

