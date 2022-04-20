Guernsey:
On The Sofa Podcast - Reporting Suspicion In Guernsey
20 April 2022
Collas Crill
In the fifth episode of our 'On the sofa' podcast, Of
Counsel Nin Ritchie and Executive
Director of Collas Crill Compliance Sandra Lawrence discuss the
legal obligations of reporting suspicion in Guernsey.
As well as clarifying the definition of suspicion in relation to
making a suspicious activity report (SAR), they talk about the
roles and responsibilities of a firm's MLRO and board when it
comes to making a disclosure. Sandra also covers of the Guernsey
Financial Services Commission's thematic on reporting suspicion
and the required SAR policies and procedures that should be in
place within all firms.
