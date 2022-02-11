Worldwide:
We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast - Global Perspectives On Key Trends In Banking & Finance For 2022 With Walkers Senior Counsel Catherine Overton
We Talk Banking & Finance is the new
bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which lawyers from our
international banking team discuss the latest themes and trends in
offshore finance with industry experts.
For the first episode of 2022, Group Partners Zoë Hallam
and Tristan Maultby speak to Senior Counsel Catherine Overton about
the key trends in Banking & Finance across our jurisdictions
for 2022.
You can listen to the episode below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
