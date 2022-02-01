Guernsey:
Finding A Niche In Off-Lease Aircraft Registrations
We continue to see activity on off-lease registration on 2-Reg,
the Guernsey Aircraft registry. There has been no slowdown, and we
are expecting the work to continue to flow in 2022. 2-REG is
developing its offering for private operation of corporate jets,
and we expect that to continue to develop throughout 2022 - they
clearly see a market to be tapped there. This is an area that
potentially could be impacted by developments with the Global
Pandemic, so questions about where new variants are coming from,
how quickly they spread, and how different governments respond will
all be key. There has been a steady flow of shipping finance
instructions involving Asian assets and lenders - our most recent
deal was typical of the kinds of maritime finance instructions we
see, with the financing of 13 new container ships being leased out
in a bareboat charter arrangement.
