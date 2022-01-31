Guernsey:
Enforcement A Hot Topic For Lenders
Our lender clients are increasingly looking for more detailed
advice on the enforcement of the offshore aspects of their security
package at the outset of a transaction. We are routinely being
asked for step-by-step enforcement plans, including details of
specific service providers in Guernsey who are able to assist a
security agent in executing such plans (in the absence of the
concept of receivership). There is an increased focus on the exact
mechanics of enforcement in both Guernsey and Jersey, often in the
context of a change of security agent and the transfer of
distressed debt portfolios. Now that certain UK moratoria are over,
we expect that the forbearance of the last two years will come to
an end. Where there are distressed debtors in a portfolio they will
be treated as such, and we anticipate a level of security
enforcement within non-performing businesses.
