We Talk Banking & Finance is the new bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which lawyers from our international banking team discuss the latest themes and trends in offshore finance with industry experts.

In our fifth episode, Group Partner Jon Le Rossignol and Associate Alice Wight interview Andrea Harris, Director of Recovery & Reorganisation at Grant Thornton Limited, about the latest trends and themes in restructuring.

You can listen to the episode below.

