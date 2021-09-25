Guernsey:
We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast - Fund Finance With Mohith Sondhi Of OakNorth Bank
25 September 2021
Walkers
We Talk Banking & Finance is
the new bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which we discuss the
latest themes and trends in offshore finance with industry
experts.
In episode one, Group Partner Zoë Hallam
& Senior Counsel Julia
Keppe interview Mohith Sondhi, Senior Director -
Debt Finance, at OakNorth Bank on trends in the Fund
Finance market, and the impact of the Global Pandemic.
You can listen to the episode below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
