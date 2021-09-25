We Talk Banking & Finance is the new bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which we discuss the latest themes and trends in offshore finance with industry experts.

In episode one, Group Partner Zoë Hallam & Senior Counsel Julia Keppe interview Mohith Sondhi, Senior Director - Debt Finance, at OakNorth Bank on trends in the Fund Finance market, and the impact of the Global Pandemic.

You can listen to the episode below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.