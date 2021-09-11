ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Guernsey is punching above its weight to push forward an impressive green agenda, according to the Acting Chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, following an informative meeting discussing sustainable finance in the island.

WE ARE GUERNSEY Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant and Green Finance Manager Stephanie Glover met with Hon. Ian Liddell-Grainger MP during his visit to the island this week to explain the aims and initiatives of Guernsey Green Finance in becoming a good global citizen.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is an international community of Commonwealth Parliaments and Legislatures working together to deepen the Commonwealth's commitment to the highest standards of democratic governance and parliamentary practice.

Mr Liddell-Grainger said he was very impressed by the work the island was doing.

"The speed that you've set up these initiatives, the way you operate as an island to make sure that you get the very best not only out of your place in the world, but also punching above your weight to actually push forward a green agenda which is incredibly impressive, and your reach is all over the world," he said.

"You've got a great team of people working in harmony through financial services to get to get the very best out of what is a very exciting industry."

Mr Liddell-Grainger learned about Guernsey Green Finance's work through its five strands – international engagement, policy and guidance, educational programmes, product development, and research and reporting.

Rupert and Stephanie covered Guernsey's memberships such as the UN's Financial Centres for Sustainability Network and the Sustainable Insurance Forum; initiatives such as the Guernsey Green Fund, the Guernsey International Insurance Association ESG Framework and the Green Private Equity Principles; and learning opportunities through the Guernsey Green Finance Podcast and Sustainable Finance Week.

"You're pushing forward with five strands and they are all incredibly interesting," Mr Liddell-Grainer said. "Every single one of them has enormous merit - you're showing the world that you are world beaters in what is going to get a tighter industry as it matures.

"The initiatives you are running here with conferences and podcasts shows you are taking what is a very interesting financial sector and utilising the very best of it for your benefit and for the clients based in Guernsey. I think all these initiatives will mature as time goes on, we'll do more of them and there will be the sort of the benchmark that you will utilise, and probably others will as well."

Mr Liddell-Grainer added that he was looking forward to further collaboration with between Guernsey Green Finance and the CPA, of which Guernsey is a member.

"The CPA is a family of nations, parliaments and people, a massive part of the world, 54 countries," he said. "Of course it's in the interest of the Commonwealth to work with Guernsey and all our friends to push forward. We look forward to working together in the future and we look forward to coming back.

"We've got parliamentarians around the world, who would love to come here and learn what you're doing and then take that back and help sustainable finance grow in their country. And if we can do that, it is a job well done."

"The speed that you've set up these initiatives, the way you operate as an island to make sure that you get the very best not only out of your place in the world, but also punching above your weight to actually push forward a green agenda which is incredibly impressive, and your reach is all over the world. You've got a great team of people working in harmony through financial services to get to get the very best out of what is a very exciting industry."

Acting Chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Hon. Ian Liddell-Grainger MP

Stephanie and Rupert were delighted with the chance to share the work of Guernsey Green Finance with such an influential organisation.

"We were encouraged that Mr Liddell-Grainger was so enthusiastic about what we are doing, and keen to discuss future collaboration," Stephanie said. "This could be a key relationship in taking Guernsey Green Finance forward, broadening its outreach and providing an even stronger platform to be a leading force for global good.

L-R: WE ARE GUERNSEY Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant, WE ARE GUERNSEY Green Finance Manager Stephanie Glover, Acting Chair of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Hon. Ian Liddell-Grainger MP.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.